SBS Filipino

Warning of dangers with water deaths up for the year

SBS Filipino

site_197_Filipino_556758.JPG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 18 September 2016 at 10:56am
By John Hayes Bell
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

The latest statistics on drownings in Australia paint a mixed picture of success and failure in the fight to educate people on water safety. Image: Swimming instructor Fadila Chafic (SBS)

Published 18 September 2016 at 10:56am
By John Hayes Bell
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Fewer children drowned in the 12 months to July, but the overall number of water deaths in the country increased 5 per cent over the previous year, with 280 victims.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

PBBM - CHINA PRES XI.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 5 January

AUSTRALIAN UNIVERSITIES RANKING

New report shows Australia's net migration rates recovering to pre-pandemic levels

YE Health Cancer

Take time for health checks

A rabbit and a cow on a flooded bridge

SBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 4 January