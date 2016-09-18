Warning of dangers with water deaths up for the year

Fewer children drowned in the 12 months to July, but the overall number of water deaths in the country increased 5 per cent over the previous year, with 280 victims.
Published 18 September 2016 at 10:56am
By John Hayes Bell
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The latest statistics on drownings in Australia paint a mixed picture of success and failure in the fight to educate people on water safety. Image: Swimming instructor Fadila Chafic (SBS)
