Warning to follow up small prostate cancers properly

Dr Declan Murphy

Monash University’s Dr Declan Murphy Source: Supplied

Published 1 June 2018 at 2:57pm, updated 1 June 2018 at 3:10pm
By Greg Dyett
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Researchers have found men with small prostate cancers are not always being properly monitored. Men who do not require surgery for prostate cancer are put on a surveillance program where they are meant to be checked by their clinicians with blood tests and biopsies. But research at Melbourne's Monash University has found almost three in four men with small or slow-growing prostate cancers are not properly monitored

Available in other languages
