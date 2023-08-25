Key Points
- The Intergenerational Report, forecasting the economy over the next 40 years, shows government spending will rise by $140 billion or 5.6 percentage points of GDP by 2063.
- Health, aged care, the National Disability Insurance Scheme, defence and debt interest payments are the driving factors for the increase.
- Around 17 million Australians are estimated to collectively own around $3.5 trillion in superannuation assets in the next 40 years.
Warnings Australia's ageing population will put pressure on taxpayers
