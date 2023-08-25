Warnings Australia's ageing population will put pressure on taxpayers

JIM CHALMERS COMPETITION REVIEW PRESSER

Treasurer Jim Chalmers speaks to the media during a press conference in Sydney, Wednesday, August 23, 2023. Source: AAP / BIANCA DE MARCHI/AAPIMAGE

With cost of living pressures continuing to impact households and businesses and a global economic downturn on the way, the Federal Government has ruled out raising taxes in this term of parliament. The government also remains confident of avoiding recession.

Key Points
  • The Intergenerational Report, forecasting the economy over the next 40 years, shows government spending will rise by $140 billion or 5.6 percentage points of GDP by 2063.
  • Health, aged care, the National Disability Insurance Scheme, defence and debt interest payments are the driving factors for the increase.
  • Around 17 million Australians are estimated to collectively own around $3.5 trillion in superannuation assets in the next 40 years.
Warnings Australia's ageing population will put pressure on taxpayers

