We can not Legislate a Change in Attitude: Maza

Published 8 March 2016 at 12:41pm, updated 8 March 2016 at 1:19pm
By Maridel Martinez
Liza Maza has been a long-time advocate for women's rights, in her many years as a legislator she pushed for the criminalization of violence against women and family violence. Image: Liza Maza and Nes Gavanzo at SBS Studio - Federation Square, Melbourne

We talk to Liza Maza and Garbriela Melbourne's social worker Nes Gavanzo on how the conversation about violence against women and family violence has changed over the recent years.

 

 

 

