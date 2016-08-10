'We can't agree to a Marcos Burial at Libingan ng mga Bayani' says Martial Law Victim

Published 10 August 2016 at 12:41pm, updated 10 August 2016 at 4:32pm
By Maridel Maritinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Preparations are being made for a Marcos burial at the Libingan ng mga Bayani this September. Human Rights Lawyer at Martial Law Victim, Neri Javier Colmenres tells us why he and many other martial law victims cannot agree to a heroes burial. Image: EPA/FRANCIS R. MALASIG
Published 10 August 2016 at 12:41pm, updated 10 August 2016 at 4:32pm
By Maridel Maritinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share