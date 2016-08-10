SBS Filipino

'We can't agree to a Marcos Burial at Libingan ng mga Bayani' says Martial Law Victim

SBS Filipino

site_197_Filipino_537737.JPG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 10 August 2016 at 12:41pm, updated 10 August 2016 at 4:32pm
By Maridel Maritinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Preparations are being made for a Marcos burial at the Libingan ng mga Bayani this September. Human Rights Lawyer at Martial Law Victim, Neri Javier Colmenres tells us why he and many other martial law victims cannot agree to a heroes burial. Image: EPA/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

Published 10 August 2016 at 12:41pm, updated 10 August 2016 at 4:32pm
By Maridel Maritinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

PBBM - CHINA PRES XI.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 5 January

AUSTRALIAN UNIVERSITIES RANKING

New report shows Australia's net migration rates recovering to pre-pandemic levels

YE Health Cancer

Take time for health checks

A rabbit and a cow on a flooded bridge

SBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 4 January