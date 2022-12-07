‘We feel his presence through the parol': Sydneysiders want to bring back memories of their late father

Highlights Marifi Mendiola-Sumagaysay’s father Vivencio Mendiola is a handyman who taught her how to make lanterns during Christmas.

It was in the year 2021 when Vivencio Mendiola passed away, and none of his family members celebrated Christmas, it was only after a year that they decided to bring back memories of their father through Christmas lanterns.

The Parol or Christmas lantern is part of the Filipino tradition that was influenced by the Spanish.

The sydney-based accountant Marifi Mendiola-Sumagaysay has been emotional in sharing their family's grief over the death of her father Vivencio Mendiola in the year 2021.





She said none of her family even in the Philippines, celebrated Christmas last year, but this year it's another story.





Marifi decided to bring back the good memories of her father and give tribute to the best dad she could ever imagine, by making Christmas lanterns from scratch taught by himself.





The base of the lantern was made up of an old shoe rack, covered with coloured plastic cellophane, while its tail is from the family's disposable table cover.





"This year I made a parol, I want to give tribute to my father, who taught me how to do it. I wanted to bring back the joy of celebrating Christmas in the family."



Marifi also said even when they were still young back in the Philippines her father Vivencio always made the parol for the family to enjoy for the season.





And every time the parents visit them and her sibling in Australia, Vivencio never missed making a lantern, to decorate their houses.





"Since it is hard to find bamboo as a base for the star, my dad uses soft drinks bottles as the base and covered it with coloured paper (papel de hapon). My dad just wanted to give extra special to our celebration."





Although her dad left a year ago, but Marifi said the memories with her father keep on lingering. Even those when they were still very young back in San Pedro, Laguna, which made her more proud of having a father like Vivencio.





“My dad is a factory worker, but during weekends and it's payday I can remember he always spends time with our eating and watching movies and even on our school activities both my parents never missed it."





Marifi added because her parents are very observant of the traditions and growing up in the church at a young age they were already aware of Filipino traditions, especially the celebration of Christmas.



"I have been telling my children never to forget the true meaning of Christmas, it is all about giving, loving, and forgiving. My children were grown up here, I have been vocal to them to give whatever and whenever they can to our family back in the Philippines, because that's how we were brought up by our parents."





So this Christmas, Marifi realised that even though her father is gone, they kept the memories and life's lessons alive in their minds and their hearts.



