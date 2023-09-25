'We want our children to embrace Filipino culture': The Concept of Filipino Families in Australia

Key Points Young couple Barry and Herbelle Duremdes are the only children of their respective families.

They often call and return home to the Philippines so that the children can adopt the Filipino culture.

Children are taught the importance of family.

Barry Dennis Duremdes and his wife Herbelle are the only children of their respective families. So when they migrated to Australia and had children, they began to call and visit their loved ones more frequently so that their children could get to know their relatives in the Philippines better.





"We would like our children to adopt Filipino culture even though they were born here. We want them to meet their grandparents, uncles, aunts, and other relatives.





We want them to know that we have a large extended family back home who are always willing to provide support."





The traditional Filipino family values that make us distinct among others:

