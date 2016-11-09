"We will continue to fight" - Boni Ilagan

Image: November 8,2016 after the SC handed down it's 9-5 decision ( AAP-AP-Bullit Marquez)
Published 9 November 2016 at 3:41pm, updated 9 November 2016 at 3:47pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Moments after the Philippine Supreme Court handed down it's decision to allow burial of former President Ferdinand Marcos at the Heroes Cemetery, Libingan ng mga Bayani, we spoke to martial victim Bonifacio 'Boni' Ilagan. He said while this was not the decision they were hoping for, they will continue their efforts and fight for justice and ensure that no member of the Marcos family returns to Malacanang.
