Wearable prototypes of the future

Children experimenting with new weather machine

Jans beautiful world where everything can happen Source: Westend61

Published 3 January 2018 at 12:33pm, updated 3 January 2018 at 12:36pm
By Katrina Yu
Presented by Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Like the Apple watch and accessorised health-trackers, today, wearable technologies are a part of our daily lives. Now, a group of young Australian artists and designers has been visiting China to explore the wearable technologies of tomorrow. Touring the country's fast-paced technology industry, the group is hoping Asia's cutting-edge technology can benefit communities back home.

Available in other languages
