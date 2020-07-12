Wearing a face mask: 'It's a personal responsibility of an individual'

Highlights Wearing face masks increase the chances of being protected from the coronavirus infection.

'It should be everyone's responsibility'

Jeamy Lee believes it is everyone's individual responsibility to wear mask, though it is still a personal decision. But it's one way of preventing contracting coronavirus in particular if you are out and in crowded areas and the 1.5 metres distance cannot be kept.





"On a personal note, I wouldn’t say that it has to be strict implementation. I still go with the recommendation [of the government]."





"At the end of the day, it is a personal, an individual’s responsibility."





"If they are going outside and there’s a risk of being a crowded place and the chances of 1.5 metres distancing is low, we have to be personally responsible to wear a mask," says the lad from Geelong.





He says the face mask is an additional preventive measure, like a physical measure, but at the end of the day it’s all about the contact and the things that you hold or touch when you are outside.





He is convinced that, aside from downloading the CovidSafe app , a much better measure to be implemented instead of the mask, would be, everyone should bring some sort or form of hand sanitiser and make it a habit to sanitise when you touch surfaces that you are not aware if clean or not.





Nurse Jeamy Lee Source: Supplied





Jeamy is also very cautious especially when visiting his parents who are in a vulnerable age group. During these challenging times, he rarely visits his parents even though he lives only 5 to 7 minutes away from them. And even if he visits, he still keeps their distance from each other.





Creating a physical barrier against the virus

Another nurse from Melbourne stresses that it is highly recommended to wear a face mask whenever possible, especially when you are in public where people cannot practice social distancing at all times.





Mark Gideon Feliciano Vasquez says that although it may be true that the view that the mask does not help very much to protect yourself, he believes that the face mask creates a barrier not to pass the disease on to others especially if you sick or have symptoms.





"The perception that the mask is not very useful in terms of protecting yourself that is somewhat correct but more so the mask is there to create a barrier especially if you are sick or have symptoms to protect others from yourself," Vasquez says. Nurse Mark Gideon Feliciano Vasquez in his full PPE gear. Source: Supplied











"What the mask essentially does is it creates a barrier regardless of any mask, because COVID-19 is transmitted through droplets which comes from the mouth and our nose."





How to protect yourself

Apart from strongly recommending wearing a mask especially when in public, he also advises to continue to follow precautionary measures including:





Constant and frequent washing of hands with soap and water especially if you hold something in a public place, before eating and after going to the toilet, so that if you accidentally touch your face or mouth or eyes, you will not be transferring to your face whatever you have touched.

Wear eye protection because the eyes are still vulnerable to touch or splashes.

When sneezing or coughing, use a tissue or on you flexed elbows and then wash your hands immediately.

If you feel any symptoms, however minor it is, get tested and after being tested, do isolate yourself until the results come. If you do test positive, isolate yourself. And if you feel ill, our hospitals are ready to receive you, just call them before going to the hospital.

'Make it compulsory'

First-time mum Robelyn Godeloson calls on making it compulsory.





"Victorian Government should urge everyone to wear masks. We should not wait for any stricter guidelines from World Health Organization."





Mrs Godeloson gave birth to her first-child three months ago. And although it is not compulsory to wear a mask, she and her husband made it a requirement to wear one as a precautionary and protection for their baby.





"Hindi po kami bumibisita sa iba at hindi rin kami tumatanggap ng mga bisita hindi lang dahil sa lockdown kundi para sa baby namin," shares Robelyn. First-time mother Robelyn Godeloson with her 3-month old baby. Source: Supplied





"I was excited to go out na mailabas siya pero dahil sa lockdown hindi ko po siya mailabas dahil mas importante ang health ni baby, at ako din at ng pamilya.”





The mother from Clyde North, a suburb in metropolitan Melbourne, hopes to be able to return to the "new normal" and this would be possible if "we follow the government's guidelines, be aware of what to do and we need follow the guidelines so we can get back to the new normal”.





The government should provide the masks

Others have also shared their views, many of whom said it should be mandatory especially if the 1.5-metre social distancing rule cannot be followed.





Rhodora Dizon, a lecturer in one of the university in Wollongong, NSW



"It should be mandatory since people do not follow the 1.5 metre social distancing rule. I've lost count how many times I've glared at people for standing too close to me!"









Violi Calvert, freelance writer and broadcaster



"Should be mandatory especially in crowded places and public transport."







Raymond Policarpio, community leader and sports enthusiast



"Must..."







Dexter Mejia from Adelaide



"Required. As long as the government is going to provide them to absolutely everyone in Australia."







Alicia Ochoa Mendez



"Your only protection since no vaccine yet. It helps."







Junn Gonzales Odon



"Ginagamit na namin sa crowded area since the outset of this virus."







Tita Roni



"Dapat, lalo na sa shopping centres at public transport systems."







