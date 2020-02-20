Weaving stronger communities together

Anthill is a social enterprise that works in partnerships with weaving communities, creating opportunities for growth for both sides Source: Anthill Fabric Gallery Facebook page
Weaving is one of the most important aspects of Filipino culture but limited opportunities have forced local weavers to leave their craft in search of a more sustainable livelihood Anthill's Anya Lim has reconnected with various weaving communities and returned to weaving that has given them new opportunities for growth and rediscovering their past. Anya Lims shares their story
