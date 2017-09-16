Weighing up three popular diets

We explore three popular weight-loss diets: Paleo, Atkins and the Low Carb, High Fat diet, and examine what they mean for the over 50-age group.
Published 16 September 2017 at 11:56am, updated 16 September 2017 at 1:44pm
By Amy Chien Yu-Wang
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Nearly two-thirds of Australian adults are overweight or obese. It is little wonder that 1 in 3 people go on a diet every year. Image: Vegetables (Getty Images)
Published 16 September 2017 at 11:56am, updated 16 September 2017 at 1:44pm
By Amy Chien Yu-Wang
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share