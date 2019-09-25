SBS Filipino

Wellness day for Filipinas in Brimbank

SBS Filipino

Filipinas in Brimbank said that lack of time was one of the main reasons for not having the needed reproductive health checks

Filipinas in Brimbank said that lack of time was one of the main reasons for not having the needed reproductive health checks Source: Supplied

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 25 September 2019 at 4:01pm, updated 25 September 2019 at 4:37pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS

The Filipinas in Brimbank were treated to a 'wellness day' to ensure that they take time off to have the necessary checks, in particular, cervical screening. North Western Melbourne PHN's Jarnia Cameron tell us more

Published 25 September 2019 at 4:01pm, updated 25 September 2019 at 4:37pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom