Wellness day for Filipinas in Brimbank

Filipinas in Brimbank said that lack of time was one of the main reasons for not having the needed reproductive health checks Source: Supplied
Published 25 September 2019 at 4:01pm, updated 25 September 2019 at 4:37pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
The Filipinas in Brimbank were treated to a 'wellness day' to ensure that they take time off to have the necessary checks, in particular, cervical screening. North Western Melbourne PHN's Jarnia Cameron tell us more
