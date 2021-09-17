SBS Filipino

‘We’re excited to spend a lot of time together’: Long-distance couple reunites at last

Published 17 September 2021 at 6:01pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 12:09pm
By Claudette Centeno, Dan Villanueva
Many long-distance couples are still awaiting for the time they can finally hold their partner. For Camz and her partner, the waiting is finally over.

Highlights
  • Many long-distance couples are enduring separation from their partner
  • Couple Camz and her partner tried to make things as normal as possible while in long-distance relationships
  • COVID has affected many long-distance relationships
Sydneysider, Camz and her partner have been separated for more than a year due to COVID-19. 

The couple share a relationship for six years and has been in a long-distance relationship for more than three years now.

In an interview with SBS Filipino’s love down under, Camz shares her partner is waiting to be released from Australia’s quarantine after her Australian visa was approved.

She admits that the separation wasn’t easy for both of them considering they both needed to adjust to the different aspects of their relationship.

Camz' partner decided to leave the Philippines for good but whilst apart, the couple tried to make things as normal as possible by doing things together like working out and consistently talking about their future plans.

As the couple moves to another level in their relationship, they say they will now focus on spending quality time together, making new memories in Australia and planning for their future.

