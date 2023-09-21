KEY POINTS
- Many LGBTIQA+ couples successfully run businesses together by developing effective communication strategies.
- Acceptance of LGBT couples has made significant progress in many parts of the world over the past few decades, but challenges and variations in acceptance still exist.
- Some find strong support and understanding from loved ones, while others face rejection and strained relationships.
'We are strong together': LGBTIQ+ couple on love, business and acceptance
SBS Filipino
21/09/202324:33
'Love Down Under' is a podcast series on SBS Filipino that explores love, relationships, and family stories."