'We are strong together': LGBTIQ+ couple on love, business and acceptance

LGBT couple Richcy and Abby on marriage and business together

In today's episode of Love Down Under, we share the story of Richcy and Abby. The couple not only built successful businesses, but also a strong bond of love while facing obstacles, prejudice, and discrimination.

KEY POINTS
  • Many LGBTIQA+ couples successfully run businesses together by developing effective communication strategies.
  • Acceptance of LGBT couples has made significant progress in many parts of the world over the past few decades, but challenges and variations in acceptance still exist.
  • Some find strong support and understanding from loved ones, while others face rejection and strained relationships.
LISTEN TO THE PODCAST
LDU LESBIAN REL image

SBS Filipino

21/09/202324:33
'Love Down Under' is a podcast series on SBS Filipino that explores love, relationships, and family stories."
