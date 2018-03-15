SBS Filipino

West Australians waiting a year to see public hospital specialists

SBS Filipino

A hospital ward

A hospital ward Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 15 March 2018 at 11:29am, updated 16 March 2018 at 5:54am
By Cielo Franklin
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Perth Report. Summary of latest news from Western Australia by Cielo Franklin.

Published 15 March 2018 at 11:29am, updated 16 March 2018 at 5:54am
By Cielo Franklin
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
WA electric shock girl clinging to life; Synergy's long-standing power monopoly in WA set to remain; Trucks converge on Parliament House to protest closure of Moora Residential College; West Australians waiting a year to see public hospital specialists as Fiona Stanley Hospital queue grows; Text and drive epidemic: Tougher penalties for Perth motorists who use mobile phones while driving; Perth cyclists to protest compulsory helmet laws; Oldest-known message in a bottle found on WA beach 132 years after being tossed overboard

Share

Latest podcast episodes

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

State premiers call for Medicare overhaul