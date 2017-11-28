SBS Filipino

What are the challenges being faced by the multicultural youth?

SBS Filipino

Rassa Islam

Rassa Islam

Published 28 November 2017 at 11:38am, updated 28 November 2017 at 11:43am
By Claudette Calixto
Available in other languages

Sense of belonging, this is one of the challenges facing Australia's refugee and migrant youths according to the Youth Ambassador representative of Western Australia for the Youth Advocacy Network. Hear our interview with Rassa Islam.

