What are the challenges being faced by the multicultural youth?

Rassa Islam Source: SBS Filipino
Published 28 November 2017 at 11:38am, updated 28 November 2017 at 11:43am
By Claudette Calixto
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Sense of belonging, this is one of the challenges facing Australia's refugee and migrant youths according to the Youth Ambassador representative of Western Australia for the Youth Advocacy Network. Hear our interview with Rassa Islam.
