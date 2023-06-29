What are the changes to Australian visa and immigration effective July 1 2023?

Key Points
- For the 2023-2024 period, 72% of Australia's permanent Migration Program is allocated to the skill stream.
- One of the changes effective from July 1 is the increase in visa fees.
- Earlier announcements have already been made regarding changes for international students, such as the 48 working hours cap per fortnight.
Speaking to SBS Filipino, Migration Consultant Elaine Caguioa outlined some of the changes in migration policy and visas in Australia that will take effect on July 1st 2023:
- Applying for an Australian visa to get more expensive; all visas will increase by 6%.
- The work restrictions for student visas will be capped at 48 hours per fortnight, while international students working in the aged care sector as of 9 May 2023 can continue until 31 December 2023.
- Temporary Graduate Visa subclass 485 visa holders whose visas expire between September 1st, 2022, and July 1st, 2023, can apply for a work right extension. They can utilize the temporary activity Subclass 408 Covid Visa, which grants a two-year validity period.
- Temporary Graduate visa holders with specific degrees in health teaching, engineering, and agricultural fields will now enjoy an additional two years of post-study work rights.
- Temporary Skilled Migration Income Threshold (TSMIT) raised to $70,000
- New Zealand citizens residing in Australia under the 444 visa will be eligible to apply for Australian citizenship.
Disclaimer: This article is for general information only. For specific visa advice, people are urged to check with the or contact a trustworthy solicitor or registered migration agent in Australia.
Migration Consultant Elaine Caguioa