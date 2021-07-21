What changes are involved in your tax return this year?

Highlights There are a few ways you can work out your deductions related to working from home, depending on your situation.

If you've received a COVID-19 Disaster payment, you must also declare that

For those on a low income, you could be eligible to get free assistance through the ATO's Tax Help program.

After a full year of COVID-19, a lot of things have changed in Australia. And this end of financial year, filing your tax return could also look a little different.





The Australian Tax Office says it expects an increase in deductions related to people working from home, such as the cost of electricity, internet, phone, and depreciation in the value of office equipment.





Tax time resources can be found on the ATO’s website in more than 20 languages.





