SBS Filipino

What does Duterte presidency mean for Mindanao?

SBS Filipino

Dr Nicole Curato

Source: Supplied

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 24 May 2016 at 1:26pm, updated 25 May 2016 at 3:31pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Presumptive President Rodrigo Duterte is first from Mindanao to be elected to lead the Philippines. What will his presidency mean for Mindanao? Image: Dr Nicole Curato (supplied)

Published 24 May 2016 at 1:26pm, updated 25 May 2016 at 3:31pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Canberra-based sociologist Dr Nicole Curato was in the Philippines during the campaign period and May 9 elections. She tells us what a Duterte Presidency will mean for Mindanao.

 

 

 

 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

PBBM - CHINA PRES XI.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 5 January

AUSTRALIAN UNIVERSITIES RANKING

New report shows Australia's net migration rates recovering to pre-pandemic levels

YE Health Cancer

Take time for health checks

A rabbit and a cow on a flooded bridge

SBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 4 January