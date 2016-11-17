SBS Filipino

What does it mean to be an international student?

SBS Filipino

Some international Filipino students in Sydney

Some international Filipino students in Sydney Source: A. Violata

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 17 November 2016 at 12:01pm, updated 17 November 2016 at 12:11pm
By Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Today is International Students day! But, what does it mean to be a student in a foreign land? Image: Some international Filipino students in Sydney (A. Violata)

Published 17 November 2016 at 12:01pm, updated 17 November 2016 at 12:11pm
By Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Some international Filipino students answer this question.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

State premiers call for Medicare overhaul

The recent slowdown in migration and the COVID-induced glitch in fertility will lead to a lower-than-expected population of 4 per cent in a decade.

SBS News in Filipino, Friday 6 January

PBBM - CHINA PRES XI.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 5 January

AUSTRALIAN UNIVERSITIES RANKING

New report shows Australia's net migration rates recovering to pre-pandemic levels