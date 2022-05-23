What Filipino-Australians think about the results of Federal Elections?

Highlights Medicare and childcare policies are some issues Filipino-Australian are looking out for the new government.

Some Filipino-Australians also highlighted Labor's plan for Federal ICAC to be delivered end of the year.

Fellow immigrants are urged to take part in the Australian politics and issues of the nation.

Listen to the audio:





LISTEN TO Boses ng Bayan: Ano nga ba ang saloobin ng ating mga kababayan sa katatapos na pederal na halalan? SBS Filipino 23/05/2022 09:45 Play





Gemma Cruz-Goutos, Brisbane





Advertisement

"I really want the promise on Medical as I have a son with special needs so my priority is his medical needs and benefits that will help his condition and also for other people with disability. It will be difficult and complicated for them to ask for help so my empathy goes to these people and I want the government with a heart for the disabled." Gemma Cruz-Goutos from Brisbane Source: Gemma Cruz-Goutos





Rodrigo Bagon, Melbourne





"I think we should also be part of it, as immigrants, we also have the right to input what we have, what we like to improve in Australia. I want to get involved in whatever happenings and contribute in my own very little way" Rodrigo Bagon from Melbourne Source: Rodrigo Bagon





Susan Hardy from Launceston





"We are not just a migrant, we are part of the community, as well as the country, we are not just a migrant we have the voice and besides as a Filipino Australian, we worked hard to support the government economically, we just don't sit around and wait for the handouts of the government, we would like to give what we can give to the government. As a Filipino migrant, I rather contribute than ask for the government."





Susan Hardy from Launceston Source: Susan Hardy





Benz Salandanan from Darwin





"I come from a Filipino background and both my parents are Filipino so like I had a lot of people messaging me mostly Filipinos like on how they should vote, the patterns that come out thru Australian Filipinos and Immigrant Filipinos they generally have this thing against corruption because I think like historically in the Philippines we dealt with corruption in the past. We would like to see some action on not letting people get away with corruption" Benz Salandanan from Darwin Source: Benz Salandanan









