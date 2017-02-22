What happens when a town's major industry shuts down?

Published 22 February 2017 at 4:51pm, updated 23 February 2017 at 6:10am
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
One of the country's oldest, and dirtiest, coal-fired power plants is due to shut down next month. The Hazelwood Power Station in Victoria's Latrobe Valley has been supplying up to a quarter of the state's electricity requirements for more than five decades. Its closure has residents fearing for the future of surrounding towns. Image: The Hazelwood Power Station in Victoria. (AAP)
Published 22 February 2017 at 4:51pm, updated 23 February 2017 at 6:10am
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share