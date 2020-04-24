What help is available for renters?

Last month the Prime Minister announced a 6 month freeze on evictions from homes and businesses, with funding and details to be determined by states and territories.
- Around 1-point-6 million Australians lost their jobs as a direct result of coronavirus.
- Victoria has unveiled a $500 million package to assist landlords and tenants.
- In New South Wales the package totals 440 million dollars.
Anyone concerned about negotiations with their tenant or landlord can contact Fair Trading in their state or territory.