What help is available for renters?

Last month the Prime Minister announced a 6 month freeze on evictions from homes and businesses, with funding and details to be determined by states and territories.











Around 1-point-6 million Australians lost their jobs as a direct result of coronavirus.

Victoria has unveiled a $500 million package to assist landlords and tenants.

In New South Wales the package totals 440 million dollars.







Anyone concerned about negotiations with their tenant or landlord can contact Fair Trading in their state or territory.















