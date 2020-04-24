SBS Filipino

What help is available for renters?

SBS Filipino

rent coronavirus Australia eviction

Last month the Prime Minister announced a 6 month freeze on evictions from homes and businesses Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 24 April 2020 at 3:55pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 2:21pm
By Jennifer Scherer, Aneeta Bhole
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Many renters in the Northern Territory remain on edge, awaiting financial security to get them through the impacts of coronavirus.

Published 24 April 2020 at 3:55pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 2:21pm
By Jennifer Scherer, Aneeta Bhole
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Last month the Prime Minister announced a 6 month freeze on evictions from homes and businesses, with funding and details to be determined by states and territories.

 

  • Around 1-point-6 million Australians lost their  jobs as a direct result of coronavirus.
  • Victoria has unveiled a $500 million package to assist landlords and tenants. 
  • In New South Wales the package totals 440 million dollars.
 

Anyone concerned about negotiations with their tenant or landlord can contact Fair Trading in their state or territory.

 

 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom