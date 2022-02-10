SBS Filipino

What is Jury Duty, and who can be summoned for it?

SBS Filipino

Juries are a key part of the Australian legal system.

Juries are a key part of the Australian legal system. Source: Getty Images

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 10 February 2022 at 12:07pm, updated 15 February 2022 at 8:31am
By Chiara Pazzano
Presented by Shiela Joy Labrador-Cubero
Source: SBS

Every Australian citizen who is on the electoral roll can be called up for jury service. But what is involved if you are summoned to be a juror? And what are juries for?

Published 10 February 2022 at 12:07pm, updated 15 February 2022 at 8:31am
By Chiara Pazzano
Presented by Shiela Joy Labrador-Cubero
Source: SBS
Listen to the audio:

LISTEN TO
What is Jury Duty, and who can be summoned for it? image

What is Jury Duty, and who can be summoned for it?

SBS Filipino

10/02/202209:24


Juries are a key part of the Australian legal system.

Advertisement
According to Dr Andrew Burke, a Lecturer at the Macquarie Law School and Director at Juris Doctor, it is a civic duty as an Australian citizen to serve on a jury when you are called to do so, and people can be fined if they don’t. 

Jury service allows members of the community to take an active role in the administration of justice.

Highlights 

  • Juries in Australia are only used for certain types of trials
  • Candidates’ names are randomly selected from the Australian electoral roll
  • A juror gets paid for each day of jury duty
While most people are initially apprehensive about serving on a jury, those who have gone through it often value the experience, says Dr Jacqui Horan, Associate Professor at the Faculty of Law at Monash University. 

It’s not very often in your life that you get to do somebody else's job for a week or two, but in this case, citizens are able to be a judge and see how the justice system works. And it's a very fascinating once in a lifetime experience that after you've done it, you really appreciate it. And research has shown that people are happy to do it again once they've done it once.

 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

GK MEETING 2022.jpg

Bayan-anihan: Filipinos in Australia supporting farmers to end cycle of debt

budget 2022.jfif

Jim Chalmers delivers first Albanese government's budget

FEDERAL BUDGET 2022

SBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 26 October

FEDERAL BUDGET 2022

Does the Chalmers Budget go far enough?