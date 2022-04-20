SBS Filipino

What is mould and how dangerous is it?

The task of clearing mould is best left to the professionals.

The task of clearing mould is best left to the professionals. Source: Getty Images/Heiko Küverling.

Published 21 April 2022 at 9:00am, updated 15 August 2022 at 11:55am
By Magica Fossati, Domenico Gentile
Presented by Shiela Joy Labrador-Cubero
Mould is common in Australian homes as it thrives in warm, moist environments, especially in areas of above-average humidity. Recent severe rainfalls and floods that ravaged various parts of Australia’s eastern coast could be followed by an unprecedented spread of mould, which can cause dangerous health problems. Most flood-affected areas in Queensland and Northern NSW are highly vulnerable to mould growth and removing it could be risky, costly, and better left to the professionals, experts suggest.

Highlights
  • Dr. Arianna Brambilla says one in three homes, on average, suffers from excessive dampness and mould proliferation resulting in a significant impact on human health and repair costs.
  • Researchers are developing new methods and strategies to control the formation of moisture in buildings and encourage the use of more efficient materials to prevent the proliferation of moulds.
  • Australian Medical Association recommends wearing appropriate masks to protect from mould hazards.
Mould is a type of fungi that grows best in damp and poorly ventilated areas and reproduces by making spores. Spores are carried in the air and may cause health problems if inhaled by people who are sensitive or allergic to them.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) estimates that mould is present in up to fifty per cent of Australian homes and it can cause serious health problems to people exposed to it, even for a short period.

Mould can also damage fabrics, clothes, and other personal items which, in many cases, must be destroyed.

The main concern for authorities is the effect on public health.

The Australian Medical Association (AMA) vice-president Dr Chris Moy says the most vulnerable are people suffering from allergies, an existing respiratory problem, or a weakened immune system.

"The commonest would-be allergies… It is people who have asthma or have bad hay fever or eczema who are allergic to mould. These conditions could get much worse. That’s probably the most common.

For others it may just be a direct irritation because of the mould, that is irritation of the eyes, irritation of the nose and throat. Then in a rare number of cases, we’ll have much more severe reactions such severe lung disease or direct infection of the lungs themselves or sinuses."

 

