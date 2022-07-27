What is the best way to heat your home in Australia?

Highlights Residential heating varies in Australia, depending on location and preference

Using outdoor heaters inside the home can be fatal

Sustainable options are limited for renters compared to homeowners

Contrary to a popular myth, it is not sunny and warm all year round Down Under. But when it comes to heating systems, Australian homes are generally lagging behind their Northern Hemisphere counterparts.





Germany-born Dr. Sven Teske, Associate Professor and Research Director at the Institute for Sustainable Futures at the University of Technology Sydney has first-hand experience.





“I have to say, I'm coming from a very cold country, but I never ever freeze so much at home, as in Australia, because there's simply no heating system installed. And one of the reasons for that is probably that the heating period is very short. It’s only like three months maximum, while the heating period in Europe, where I'm from, is between eight and nine months. So, the necessity of implementing heating systems is not really as pressing.”





No matter which heating option you choose, safety should be paramount.





According to Fire and Rescue NSW (New South Wales), cooler months see a 10% increase in the number of home fires, with more fires in bedrooms and lounge rooms due to heaters, and electric blankets.





Authorities warn to never use any outdoor heating or cooking equipment inside your home including those that use heat beads, charcoal, or LPG as a fuel source. And always check the manufacturer's recommendations before use.




























