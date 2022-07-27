SBS Filipino

What is the best way to heat your home in Australia?

SBS Filipino

Bracing for the Australian winter does not always feature on top of a newcomer’s to-do list.

Bracing for the Australian winter does not always feature on top of a newcomer’s to-do list. Source: GETTY Images/SolStock

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 28 July 2022 at 7:28am, updated 28 July 2022 at 7:55am
By Zoe Thomaidou
Presented by Shiela Joy Labrador-Cubero
Source: SBS

Choosing the right heating system for your home becomes easier when you know the offerings available. And if you cannot change what is already installed, there are ways to upgrade on energy and cost efficiency.

Published 28 July 2022 at 7:28am, updated 28 July 2022 at 7:55am
By Zoe Thomaidou
Presented by Shiela Joy Labrador-Cubero
Source: SBS
Highlights
  • Residential heating varies in Australia, depending on location and preference
  • Using outdoor heaters inside the home can be fatal
  • Sustainable options are limited for renters compared to homeowners
Listen to the audio 
LISTEN TO
What is the best way to heat your home in Australia? image

What is the best way to heat your home in Australia?

SBS Filipino

27/07/202208:23


Contrary to a popular myth, it is not sunny and warm all year round Down Under.  But when it comes to heating systems, Australian homes are generally lagging behind their Northern Hemisphere counterparts.

Germany-born Dr. Sven Teske, Associate Professor and Research Director at the Institute for Sustainable Futures at the University of Technology Sydney has first-hand experience. 

Advertisement
“I have to say, I'm coming from a very cold country, but I never ever freeze so much at home, as in Australia, because there's simply no heating system installed. And one of the reasons for that is probably that the heating period is very short. It’s only like three months maximum, while the heating period in Europe, where I'm from, is between eight and nine months. So, the necessity of implementing heating systems is not really as pressing.”

No matter which heating option you choose, safety should be paramount.

According to Fire and Rescue NSW (New South Wales), cooler months see a 10% increase in the number of home fires, with more fires in bedrooms and lounge rooms due to heaters, and electric blankets.

Authorities warn to never use any outdoor heating or cooking equipment inside your home including those that use heat beads, charcoal, or LPG as a fuel source. And always check the manufacturer's recommendations before use.

 

 

 

 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

WORKPLACE MENTAL INJURY.jpg

What can be considered a workplace psychological injury and can you claim compensation?

pexels-fauxels-3184306.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 27 October

Visa Application

Federal Budget 2022: What’s in it for migration and visa?

GK MEETING 2022.jpg

Bayan-anihan: Filipinos in Australia supporting farmers to end cycle of debt