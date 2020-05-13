What is the 'coronavirus 'second wave' and how do we avoid it?

As Australia starts to loosen its own restrictions and moves towards a "new normal" by July - warning signals come from Germany and South Korea.











In Germany and South Korea, there were reports of people flouting social distancing precautions after restrictions were eased.

In Germany, social curbs are reimposed if the infection rate rises above 50 cases per 100,000 residents over the course of a week.

In Australia, there are no plans similar to that of Germany's 'emergency break'







'The easing of restrictions is not a licence to 'do what you like'' says Associate Professor Sanjaya Senanayake, infectious diseases expert at the Australian National University















