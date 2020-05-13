What is the 'coronavirus 'second wave' and how do we avoid it?

As Australia starts to loosen its own restrictions and moves towards a "new normal" by July - warning signals come from Germany and South Korea.
- In Germany and South Korea, there were reports of people flouting social distancing precautions after restrictions were eased.
- In Germany, social curbs are reimposed if the infection rate rises above 50 cases per 100,000 residents over the course of a week.
- In Australia, there are no plans similar to that of Germany's 'emergency break'
'The easing of restrictions is not a licence to 'do what you like'' says Associate Professor Sanjaya Senanayake, infectious diseases expert at the Australian National University