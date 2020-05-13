SBS Filipino

What is the 'coronavirus 'second wave' and how do we avoid it?

As Australia starts to loosen its own restrictions and moves towards a "new normal" by July - warning signals come from Germany and South Korea. Source: AAP

Published 13 May 2020 at 4:09pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 2:12pm
By Nick Baker, Allan Lee
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Available in other languages

Health experts have warned that second waves of COVID-19 infections in Germany and South Korea should act as a cautionary tale for Australia.

As Australia starts to loosen its own restrictions and moves towards a "new normal" by July - warning signals come from Germany and South Korea.

 

  • In Germany and South Korea,  there were reports of people flouting social distancing precautions after restrictions were eased.
  • In Germany,  social curbs are reimposed if the infection rate rises above 50 cases per 100,000 residents over the course of a week.
  •  In Australia, there are no plans similar to that of Germany's 'emergency break'
 

 'The easing of restrictions is not a licence to 'do what you like'' says Associate Professor Sanjaya Senanayake,  infectious diseases expert at the Australian National University

 

 

