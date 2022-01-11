What is the difference between soccer and football?

Highlights Women started playing a football-like sport in ancient China called cuju 200 years before Christ was born.

Australia's women team 'Matilda' got its name from a 19th-century folk song 'Waltzing Matilda'.

The term soccer came from a nickname Oxford students gave the 'association' football to differentiate it from 'rugger' football or rugby.

Pinoy Trivia Tuesdays is a weekly segment aired on the SBS Filipino radio program featuring interesting facts and tidbits about anything and everything.















