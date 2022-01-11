SBS Filipino

What is the difference between soccer and football?

SBS Filipino

Pinoy Trivia Tuesdays, SBS Filipino, Trivia, Pinoy

Source: SBS Filipino

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 11 January 2022 at 4:02pm, updated 12 January 2022 at 4:12pm
Presented by David Joshua Delos Reyes
Source: SBS

As the AFC Women's Cup nears, let's find out when women began playing the sport and the misconceptions around football and soccer.

Published 11 January 2022 at 4:02pm, updated 12 January 2022 at 4:12pm
Presented by David Joshua Delos Reyes
Source: SBS
Highlights
  • Women started playing a football-like sport in ancient China called cuju 200 years before Christ was born.
  • Australia's women team 'Matilda' got its name from a 19th-century folk song 'Waltzing Matilda'.
  • The term soccer came from a nickname Oxford students gave the 'association' football to differentiate it from 'rugger' football or rugby.
Pinoy Trivia Tuesdays is a weekly segment aired on the SBS Filipino radio program featuring interesting facts and tidbits about anything and everything.

 

 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

GK MEETING 2022.jpg

Bayan-anihan: Filipinos in Australia supporting farmers to end cycle of debt

budget 2022.jfif

Jim Chalmers delivers first Albanese government's budget

FEDERAL BUDGET 2022

SBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 26 October

FEDERAL BUDGET 2022

Does the Chalmers Budget go far enough?