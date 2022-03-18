What is the process of studying cookery in Australia?

Highlights According to Registered Migration Agent Johanna Nonato of BridgeAus Migration Consultancy, it is important to know if will pre-qualify first to study Commercial Cookery.

If you are qualified, it will be the start of choosing the school and enrolment. Letter of Offer will be given and you can pay tuition based on the agreement then you will receive Confirmation of Enrolment for you to apply for Student Visa.

Student Visa processing may normally take 2 to 4 weeks depending on the Case Officers. One of the things you need to prove is the financial capacity and the genuine temporary entrant requirement o GTE.

Niño Muzones from Aklan, Philippines is about to graduate from Culinary Arts but wanting to expand his horizons and study cookery in Australia to fulfil his dream of becoming a Chef but still puzzled on the process.





Listen to the audio:





LISTEN TO Mag-aaral ka ba ng Commercial Cookery sa Australia, paano nga ba ang proseso? SBS Filipino 18/03/2022 10:59 Play





Advertisement

Niño is studying Culinary Arts and his family owns a restaurant in Kalibo so he is confident to pursue but for those who don't have any background, Registered Migration Agent Johanna Nonato advises to start studying already or gain work experience on a hospitality industry.



Niño Muzones studying Culinary in the Philippines Source: Niño Muzones





Registered Migration Agent Johanna Nonato also reminds people to double check who they are dealing with, make sure there's an office based in Australia and a copy of the contract to check all details.



