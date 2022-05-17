SBS Filipino

What issues do the youth consider crucial this coming election

Source: Supplied by Respondents

Published 17 May 2022 at 11:56am, updated 18 May 2022 at 8:55pm
Presented by David Joshua Delos Reyes
This coming 21st of May 2022, the federal elections have stirred Australia in hopes for change - and the younger generation have concerns to raise.

This episode on #YouthSpeaks discusses the issues imperative for the younger generation that needs addressing this coming federal elections. We have invited Honey Dela Cruz, Jan Lawrence Noya, Maria Adriano, Job Marco Sauler, Francois Floresca and Joanna Gutierrez  to share their voices.

 Highlights

  • High cost of living, housing affordability, climate change, and COVID-19 are the main concerns of the youth
  • (OPINION) We need leaders that will show up during times of crisis
  • (OPINION) The government should help ease the rising cost of living and make permanent residency more accessible
#YouthSpeaks is a segment of the SBS Filipino program where we invite youths to speak and share their thoughts, opinions and experiences regarding different topics and issues. 

