What issues do the youth consider crucial this coming election

This episode on #YouthSpeaks discusses the issues imperative for the younger generation that needs addressing this coming federal elections. We have invited Honey Dela Cruz, Jan Lawrence Noya, Maria Adriano, Job Marco Sauler, Francois Floresca and Joanna Gutierrez to share their voices.





Highlights





High cost of living, housing affordability, climate change, and COVID-19 are the main concerns of the youth

(OPINION) We need leaders that will show up during times of crisis

(OPINION) The government should help ease the rising cost of living and make permanent residency more accessible