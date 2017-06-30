What parent visas are available in Australia?

However, some families who can afford it are willing to pay a higher price to speed up the process.
Published 30 June 2017 at 11:41am, updated 16 August 2022 at 10:51am
By Amy Chien-Yu Wang, Audrey Bourget
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
It makes sense for migrants who have built their lives in Australia to want their parents close-by. But getting a parent visa can take up to thirty years. Image: Parents awaiting for visa (AAP)
Published 30 June 2017 at 11:41am, updated 16 August 2022 at 10:51am
By Amy Chien-Yu Wang, Audrey Bourget
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share