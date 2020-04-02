SBS Filipino

What the coronavirus means for visa holders

Millions of visa holders are concerned or confused about their immediate future amid COVID-19

Millions of visa holders are concerned or confused about their immediate future amid COVID-19

Published 2 April 2020 at 2:02pm
By Marcus Megalokonomos
Presented by Claudette-Centeno-Calixto
Available in other languages

Millions of visa holders under over 120 visa categories are concerned or confused about their immediate future. SBS provides the latest government advice and the support being offered to visa holders. Listen in.

