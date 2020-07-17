SBS Filipino

What to do if your Philippine passport is expiring and you live in Victoria

Philippines Passport dual citizenship Filipino Australian, Filipinos in Canberra, Filipinos in Australia, Philippine Emabssy

Philippine Embassy in Australiais planning another Consular misison in Brisbane before the year ends Source: iStockphoto

Published 17 July 2020 at 7:53pm, updated 11 September 2020 at 10:55am
By Claudette Centeno-Calixto
People living in Victoria are not allowed to travel interstate due to border restrictions. If your Philippine passport is expiring, here are your options.

Highlights
  • Filipinos can obtain a permit for entry to travel to NSW or ACT
  • Filipinos can apply for a passport extension
  • Mobile passport mission in Melbourne
The border restrictions make it difficult for Filipinos in Victoria to travel to New South Wales and the Australian Capital Territory to renew their expiring passport.

Deputy Consul General Anthony Achilles Mandap says they are aware of the situation and have two options in place.

 

 

Options for passport renewal

Obtain an entry permit

For those who are in need of renewing their passport, they need to obtain an entry permit to cross the border says Mr Mandap.

The
Philippine Embassy website
provides a link on where to apply for a permit to cross the border.

He adds that there are some who were able to obtain the said permit although there are general difficulty in crossing the state line.

Apply for a passport extension

For those who or not in a rush to renew their passport, Mr Mandap says the other alternative is by extending the validity of their passport.

“Assuming their passport is not yet expired and still valid therefore it’s eligible for extension.”

Mr Mandap says the Department of foreign affairs recently authorised them to extend the validity of passport and they also requested it.

“For those who have needs to renew their visa or to provide identification or any transaction, I think in most agencies the extension of passport validity is acceptable.”

He adds this is a more convenient option because they don’t have to appear before them and they can send the application by mail so there is no need for a face-to-face transaction.

However he clarifies that an extended passport is not the equivalent of a new passport but serves its purpose in certain ways.

What you need to do?

Mr Mandap says they will need to inform the department that their passport is expiring and then they will be granted an extension.

The
Consulate General in Melbourne
is also urging Filipinos to call and email them if they want to gather more information on passport renewal.

Mobile transport mission in Melbourne

Mr Mandap says there is a plan in place for a Melbourne mobile transport mission.

“I actually have recommended it to our embassy and our consulate in Sydney but we have to weigh a number of factors."

"We also have to look at the possibility or likelihood of additional staff coming here at the end of the year because if they do then we will be able to issue passports. We already have the equipment we just need train personnel to do it.”

Philippine Consulate to organise government funded repatriation flight from Melbourne to Philippines



 

