SBS Filipino

What to do when a couple asks you to be the 'third wheel' on a date?

SBS Filipino

third wheel

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 30 September 2022 at 5:02pm
Presented by Edinel Magtibay, Dan Villanueva
Source: SBS

The 'third wheel' is the third person who hangs out with a couple. In this episode of Love Down Under, rapper Jeremiah Reyllo shares how to make the most of your third-wheel status.

Published 30 September 2022 at 5:02pm
Presented by Edinel Magtibay, Dan Villanueva
Source: SBS
Unfortunately, I didn't choose the third-wheel life, but the third-wheel life chose me.

Hanging with your best friend and their boo doesn't have to be awkward. In fact, being a third-wheel can be enjoyable, according to young rapper and musician Jeremiah Reyllo.

I've got a best friend, and I'm fortunate enough to be a part of his love life. I was there to be the icebreaker. Sometimes I am the butler, the photographer, and the support.
Jeremiah
Advertisement


Third-wheeling might be your friend's way of bringing together two people who are important to them.

If your besties always invite you to hang out with them and their partners, here's how you can handle being the third wheel in different situations.

  • Hanging out with a happy couple is fun. Don't think of it as a chore because you can always have a good time while providing moral support for your friend and their love life.
  • Insert yourself into the conversation but do not dominate the topic. You are naturally inclined to pay more attention to your friend than the person he's dating -- but make sure to include her in your conversations.
  • Inevitably, they will share couples moments that you feel weird about. And when things get uncomfortable, Jeremiah recommends giving the couple their space.

Listen to the interview here
LISTEN TO
How to make the most out of your third wheel status image

how to make the most out of your third wheel status

11:59
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Autism.jpeg

Why better language about Autism can improve lives

peso.jpg

Peso further weakens vs dollar

PETROL STATION STOCK

Full fuel excise is back but prices should lag, says ACCC

alex eala fb.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Friday 30 September