What to do when a couple asks you to be the 'third wheel' on a date?

Unfortunately, I didn't choose the third-wheel life, but the third-wheel life chose me.





Hanging with your best friend and their boo doesn't have to be awkward. In fact, being a third-wheel can be enjoyable, according to young rapper and musician Jeremiah Reyllo.





I've got a best friend, and I'm fortunate enough to be a part of his love life. I was there to be the icebreaker. Sometimes I am the butler, the photographer, and the support. Jeremiah

Third-wheeling might be your friend's way of bringing together two people who are important to them.





If your besties always invite you to hang out with them and their partners, here's how you can handle being the third wheel in different situations.





Hanging out with a happy couple is fun. Don't think of it as a chore because you can always have a good time while providing moral support for your friend and their love life.



Insert yourself into the conversation but do not dominate the topic. You are naturally inclined to pay more attention to your friend than the person he's dating -- but make sure to include her in your conversations.



Inevitably, they will share couples moments that you feel weird about. And when things get uncomfortable, Jeremiah recommends giving the couple their space.





Listen to the interview here

