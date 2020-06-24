SBS Filipino

What to do when your visa is cancelled

SBS Filipino

Visa cancellation

Legal consultation Source: Getty Images/Maskot

Published 24 June 2020 at 3:24pm, updated 25 June 2020 at 9:29am
By Amy Chien-Yu Wang
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

If your visa is set to be cancelled during the coronavirus pandemic, not seeking prompt legal advice could jeopardise your chances of lawfully staying in Australia.

Highlights
  • You must respond fast upon receiving the Department of Home Affairs’ Notice of Intention to Consider Cancellation of your visa.
  • In Australia, the avenues for challenging a visa cancellation decision are different depending on the types of cancellation, but in general, people have the rights to appeal through the Administrative Appeals Tribunal, also known as the AAT, if their visa has been refused or cancelled under Section 501 of the Migration Act.
  • Providing incorrect information can affect a person’s visa status right up to the point of their citizenship application.
Visa cancellations generally occur based on a breach of visa conditions, failing to meet character requirements or providing false information on a visa application.

 

 

