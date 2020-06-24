What to do when your visa is cancelled

Highlights
- You must respond fast upon receiving the Department of Home Affairs’ Notice of Intention to Consider Cancellation of your visa.
- In Australia, the avenues for challenging a visa cancellation decision are different depending on the types of cancellation, but in general, people have the rights to appeal through the Administrative Appeals Tribunal, also known as the AAT, if their visa has been refused or cancelled under Section 501 of the Migration Act.
- Providing incorrect information can affect a person’s visa status right up to the point of their citizenship application.
Visa cancellations generally occur based on a breach of visa conditions, failing to meet character requirements or providing false information on a visa application.