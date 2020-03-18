What you need to know about COVID-19

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health Source: AAP
Published 18 March 2020 at 4:13pm
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
It’s the only topic of conversation at the moment but the most basic facts about COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, are a source of some confusion. SBS news spoke to an expert to get the right information
Published 18 March 2020 at 4:13pm
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share