What you need to know about the Omicron Variant

Highlights Coronavirus variants have been keeping scientists busy for almost two years.

This week Sydney scientists have begun investigating the Omicron variant to work out where it fits in the coronavirus family and how serious it is.

Experts are optimistic about growing vaccine coverage eventually ending the Pandemic.

Omicron has 86 mutations compared to Delta's 15 and it has infected those who are double vaccinated with experts racing to identify how much of a threat is poses.

















