What you need to know about the Omicron Variant

Omicron variant

Healthcare workers administer COVID-19 tests in Liverpool, Sydney. Source: AAP

Published 3 December 2021 at 8:57am, updated 15 August 2022 at 12:28pm
By Felicity Davey, Stephanie Corsetti
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Scientists suspect the Omicron variant could be more contagious than the Delta variant of COVID-19 but patients are reporting mild symptoms like fatigue.

Highlights
  • Coronavirus variants have been keeping scientists busy for almost two years.
  • This week Sydney scientists have begun investigating the Omicron variant to work out where it fits in the coronavirus family and how serious it is.
  • Experts are optimistic about growing vaccine coverage eventually ending the Pandemic.
Omicron has 86 mutations compared to Delta's 15 and it has infected those who are double vaccinated with experts racing to identify how much of a threat is poses. 

 

 

