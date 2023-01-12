What you should do if you get caught in a rip current at the beach?

Highlights More than a dozen lives were lost over the “deadly Christmas drowning week”.

More than 100 rescues had been carried out across the state every day on average since 25 December.

It's the highest since 2019.

What should you do if you are caught in a rip?



It is necessary to try and remain calm as possible when in a rip current.

NSW Surf Lifesaving Australia CEO Steven Pearce said it is also “really important” to raise your arm to notify the lifeguards on the beach that you need assistance.

While waiting for assistance, you should float along with the rip current and not try to fight against it. Because rip currents move cyclically, there is a chance that the rip may eventually carry you back to shore.

Never go on swimming alone.

The best way to stay safe while swimming is to follow the advice and guidance of the lifeguards on duty.

Lifeguards will always mark the safest location to swim between their red and yellow flags.





“This summer, we’ve already seen ... tragic drownings, and we’re really concerned that this may increase if people don’t heed the warning that it’s so important to swim at a patrolled location. If we can’t see you down at the beach, then we have no chance of saving you.”







