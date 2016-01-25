SBS Filipino

What's Next for Resource Sector?

Published 25 January 2016 at 3:06pm
By Erwin Cabucos
Source: SBS
Queensland News. Summary of latest news from the region by Erwin Cabucos Image: Gold coast skyline (AAP)

Queenslanders ask the state government, 'What's next for the resource sector?"; Prep year will be compulsory beginning next year; More than 150 rally in front of Custom House last Saturday after the Brisbane Council approved the construction of tower beside it; and more than a thousand are being bitten by snakes every year, especially in summer

