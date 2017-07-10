Wheelchair rugby and the pursuit of a new dream

Published 10 July 2017 at 12:01pm, updated 10 July 2017 at 12:03pm
By Darren Mara
Source: SBS
Ben Leaudais life changed irrevocably three years ago after a car accident left him a quadriplegic. Image: Ben Leaudais competing in wheelchair rugby (SBS)

Now, the 21-year-old is on the cusp of playing in the Wheelchair Rugby national championships.

 

 

 





