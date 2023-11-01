KEY POINTS
- Former Smokey Mountain member Chedi Vergara continues to pursue her love for singing in Melbourne where she resides with her family.
- Alex on drums and Chedi on vocals, the two were bandmates for two years back in the Philippines. After their last gig, they realised they were not only intertwined by music but also by love.
- Music is their common bond and holds significance in their family as they continue to establish their lives in Australia.
'Love Down Under' is a podcast series on SBS Filipino that explores love, relationships, and family stories."
LISTEN TO THE PODCAST
When bandmates become soulmates
SBS Filipino
01/11/202320:16
LISTEN
Smokey Mountain's Chedi Vergara on finding her Paraiso
SBS Filipino
01/09/202315:36