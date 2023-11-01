When bandmates become soulmates

Chedi and Alex

Alex on drums and Chedi on vocals, the two were bandmates before becoming soulmates

What happens when the connection transcends the stage and transforms into something deeper? In this episode of Love Down Under, we share the story of two souls who started their journey as bandmates, only to discover that they were destined to be something more.

KEY POINTS
  • Former Smokey Mountain member Chedi Vergara continues to pursue her love for singing in Melbourne where she resides with her family.
  • Alex on drums and Chedi on vocals, the two were bandmates for two years back in the Philippines. After their last gig, they realised they were not only intertwined by music but also by love.
  • Music is their common bond and holds significance in their family as they continue to establish their lives in Australia.
'Love Down Under' is a podcast series on SBS Filipino that explores love, relationships, and family stories."
LISTEN TO THE PODCAST
LDU CHEDI AND ALEX image

When bandmates become soulmates

SBS Filipino

01/11/202320:16
LISTEN
CHEDI image

Smokey Mountain's Chedi Vergara on finding her Paraiso

SBS Filipino

01/09/202315:36
