When do you start pursuing your passion?

Chyna Sandra Palis

Miss Asian International 2018 1st Runner-up Chyna Sandra Palis Source: SBS Filipino/AViolata

Published 14 April 2018 at 2:43pm, updated 14 April 2018 at 3:03pm
By Annalyn Violata
Is there a right age for our children to start pursuing their passion - be it in music, arts, beauty pageants or any other things?

"For as long as the child show interest on something, it does not matter what age should it start... what matters is they are ready for it and parents don't pressure them," so says Miss Asian International 1st runner-up Chyna Sandra Palis as she shares her recent success in the Asian beauty competition.

Chyna Sandra Palis sit with us once again as our volunteer co-host giving her insights about this week's Youth Week.

Chyna Sandra Palis
Miss Asian International 1st Runner-up 2018 Chyna Sandra Palis (SBS Filipino/A.Violata) Source: SBS Filipino/AViolata


