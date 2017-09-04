When selling up becomes a great business move

As this report shows, one farmer sold his property to Chinese buyers, and says it's the best business decision he's made.
Published 4 September 2017 at 11:26am
By Hannah Sinclair
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Western Australia exports up to 80 per cent of its agricultural production and the industry is also a target for foreign investment. So what happens when you combine the two? Image: Olives on Green Gold Farm (SBS Small Business Secrets)
Published 4 September 2017 at 11:26am
By Hannah Sinclair
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share