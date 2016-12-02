When the parent works overseas, what happens to the Filipino Family?

Image: Dr Mina Roces was at the recently concluded International Forum Research Forum on the Philippines 2016organized by Filipino Australian Student Council of Victoria (FASTCO) and Phil-Aus Studies Centre at the La Trobe University in Melbourne (SBS Filipino)
Many Overseas Filipino Workers (OFW) have left their children under the care of a family member to enable them to provide a better future for their children. The family lives apart of many years and sometimes reunion among parent and children become somewhat complicated. What happens to the Filipino Family when a parent or the parents have to work overseas? We ask Dr Mina Roces from University of New South Wales
