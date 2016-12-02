SBS Filipino

When the parent works overseas, what happens to the Filipino Family?

SBS Filipino

site_197_Filipino_595474.JPG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 2 December 2016 at 1:56pm, updated 2 December 2016 at 2:25pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Many Overseas Filipino Workers (OFW) have left their children under the care of a family member to enable them to provide a better future for their children. The family lives apart of many years and sometimes reunion among parent and children become somewhat complicated. What happens to the Filipino Family when a parent or the parents have to work overseas? We ask Dr Mina Roces from University of New South Wales

Published 2 December 2016 at 1:56pm, updated 2 December 2016 at 2:25pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Image: Dr Mina Roces was at the recently concluded International Forum Research Forum on the Philippines 2016organized by Filipino Australian Student Council of Victoria (FASTCO) and Phil-Aus Studies Centre at the La Trobe University in Melbourne (SBS Filipino) 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

State premiers call for Medicare overhaul

The recent slowdown in migration and the COVID-induced glitch in fertility will lead to a lower-than-expected population of 4 per cent in a decade.

SBS News in Filipino, Friday 6 January

PBBM - CHINA PRES XI.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 5 January