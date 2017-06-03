SBS Filipino

Where to buy bread snacks for $1

Published 3 June 2017 at 12:36pm
Where can you buy tasty bread snacks at the lowest prices? At Superior Bakeshop in Westfield Shopping Centre in Mount Druitt, which is managed by a former Accountant Filipino couple. Image: Jose 'Boy" de Pedro of Superior Bakeshop and Louie Tolentino of SBS Radio. (SBS)

In any day, customers have to line up to be served these delicious bread selection, and they all walk away smiling.

 





