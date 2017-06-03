Where to buy bread snacks for $1

In any day, customers have to line up to be served these delicious bread selection, and they all walk away smiling.
Where can you buy tasty bread snacks at the lowest prices? At Superior Bakeshop in Westfield Shopping Centre in Mount Druitt, which is managed by a former Accountant Filipino couple. Image: Jose 'Boy" de Pedro of Superior Bakeshop and Louie Tolentino of SBS Radio. (SBS)
