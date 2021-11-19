White Ribbon Day: Knowledge can help prevent violence against women and children

Since 2015, The Australian Filipino Community Services (AFCS) has been conducting information sessions on domestic violence with the male members of the Filipino community
Highlights
- Since 2015, there has been an increase in interest and participation among the male members of the Filipino Community
- Abuse can take form in many ways, it is not only physical; it can be mental, verbal and financial.
- During the recent lockdowns, incidents of domestic abuse have increased but not everyone was able to seek help or escape their perpetrator
- 19 November 2021 is
"Let us not be bystanders, we all play a role in putting an end to domestic violence. We have the power to help stop the cycle of abuse" Gabby Ocampo, White Ribbon Day organizer for
"Domestic Violence is not just an issue for women, it affects everyone. It is about the men, women and children in the family" Gabby Ocampo WRD coordinator AFCS Source: Gabby Ocampo
