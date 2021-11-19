SBS Filipino

White Ribbon Day: Knowledge can help prevent violence against women and children

SBS Filipino

white ribbon day, Filipino News, Domestic Violence

"Realizing you need support, help is not a sign of weakness. There are support groups that can assist you in moving forward" G Ocampo WRD coordinator AFCS Source: Gabby Ocampo

Published 19 November 2021 at 5:32pm, updated 20 November 2021 at 12:40am
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS

Education and information is an important tool in preventing the cycle of domestic violence

Since 2015, The Australian Filipino Community Services (AFCS) has been conducting information sessions on domestic violence with the male members of the Filipino community

 Highlights

  • Since 2015, there has been an increase in interest and participation among the male members of the Filipino Community
  • Abuse can take form in many ways, it is not only physical; it can be mental, verbal and financial.
  • During the recent lockdowns, incidents of domestic abuse have increased but not everyone was able to seek help or escape their perpetrator
  • 19 November 2021 is
    White Ribbon Day
"Let us not be bystanders, we all play a role in putting an end to  domestic violence. We have the power to help stop the cycle of abuse"   Gabby Ocampo, White Ribbon Day organizer for  
AFCS 
  

White Ribbon Day 2021, Men promise fight against violence, Domestic Violence
"Domestic Violence is not just an issue for women, it affects everyone. It is about the men, women and children in the family" Gabby Ocampo WRD coordinator AFCS Source: Gabby Ocampo


When words scar: Filipina relives emotional abuse inflicted by her Australian partner



