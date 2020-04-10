Who is covered by the JobKeeper scheme and how is it going to work?

Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Treasurer Josh Frydenberg after Job Keeper scheme was passed in Parliament last year. Source: AAP
Published 10 April 2020 at 11:01am, updated 10 April 2020 at 11:03am
By Stephanie Corsetti
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
There are fears millions of workers will miss out on JobKeeper payments available to staff who are losing work during the coronavirus pandemic. So who is covered and how is the JobKeeper scheme going to work?
