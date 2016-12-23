SBS Filipino

Wholistic Approach in Supporting the Elderly Community

Damayan Social support Group

Damayan Social support Group

Published 24 December 2016 at 12:36am, updated 11 January 2017 at 12:32pm
By Christie Rivera
Available in other languages

Julie Basco, coordinator of the social support program of the Filipino communities Council of Victoria, Inc. (FCCVI) shared that the program uses a wholistic approach in supporting the Filipino elderly community in Melbourne.

She says their activities range from physical activities, group discussion and reminiscing sessions. Resource persons are also invited to speak to the group and the members are encouraged to participate in the discussion.

 

 

