Why are Australians increasingly godless?

Published 18 May 2018 at 2:49pm, updated 18 May 2018 at 3:11pm
By Lydia Feng
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Almost a third of Australians claim to have no religion, marking a huge change from the 1960s, when as many as 88 per cent identified as Christian. So why are today's Australians not as religious as their parents and grandparents?

