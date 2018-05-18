Why are Australians increasingly godless?

file photo of a bus in London Source: AAP
Published 18 May 2018 at 2:49pm, updated 18 May 2018 at 3:11pm
By Lydia Feng
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Almost a third of Australians claim to have no religion, marking a huge change from the 1960s, when as many as 88 per cent identified as Christian. So why are today's Australians not as religious as their parents and grandparents?
Published 18 May 2018 at 2:49pm, updated 18 May 2018 at 3:11pm
By Lydia Feng
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share